Man sentenced for role in 2017 robberies

(WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of killing a pizza delivery man on the East Stroudsburg University campus in 2017 is sentenced for his role in a rash of robberies weeks before the deadly shooting.

Israel Berrios admits to his part in five robberies on the ESU campus during the fall of 2017, some involving weapons. A judge sentenced Berrios, who was 17 when the crimes happened, to serve 10.5 to 22 years in state prison.

In December 2017, Berrios and two others are charged in the fatal shooting of Richard Labar, a pizza delivery man, who was lured to campus, shot and robbed.

That case is scheduled for trial in November.