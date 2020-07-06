Man sentenced for drug sales in late 2019, early 2020

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 46-year-old Mikhail T. Handy of Philadelphia was sentenced to a maximum of 168 months in state prison with eligibility for parole after 66 months for felony drug deliveries in November of 2019 and January of 2020.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse brought up Handy’s criminal history for similar offenses and asked that he be given a long sentence. Handy asked the court to consider his family and to let him serve his sentences concurrently so he could return to them.

The charges come from controlled buys of crack cocaine by undercover investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police who bought from Handy in November of 2019 and January of 2020 totaling $1,100 for approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine.

President Judge Craig P. Miller used Handy’s criminal history as reason to make his sentences consecutive rather than concurrent. He must also serve time for violating his state parole.