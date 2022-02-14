Man sentenced for 2020 killing of father in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of killing his father in Chestnuthill Township in October of 2020 will spend at least 15 years in prison.

On Friday, Rick Colatrella was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison for the 2020 shooting death of his father, 83-year-old Nicholas Colatrella.

According to a media release from Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso, on October 30, 2020, police were called to 110 Birch Lane in Chestnuthill Township around 9:30 a.m. after 49-year-old Rick Colatrella called 911 telling dispatchers he was going to “kill his father”.

Mancuso said Colatrella hung up on the dispatcher. A state trooper called Colatrella back, making contact with him. Colatrella said “he did what he had to do. It was over,” according to the media release.

Police arrived at the home and took Colatrella into custody. When they entered the home they say they found Nicholas Colatrella dead. He had been shot twice in the head and once in the neck.

Mancuso said during questioning, Rick told police his father was suffering from several ailments, including dementia, and troopers were at the home hours earlier after Nicholas had pointed a gun at him thinking he was an intruder.

In addition to the prison sentence, Rick was ordered by the court to undergo a psychological and psychiatric evaluation as well as anger management counselling.