Man sentenced after convicted in daughter’s death

(WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man learned his sentence after being convicted of third-degree murder in his five-month-old daughter’s death.

29-year-old Anthony Gudino was sentenced to 23.5 to 47 years in state prison. He was charged back in 2016 after he brought his limp five-month-old daughter Aurora to the then-Pocono Medical Center ER.

Gudino was heavily intoxicated at the time and doctors say the baby suffered at least two violent injuries to the skull. While handing down his sentence, the judge said he showed no remorse for the baby and only worried about what would happen to himself.

“Thankfully, hopefully, this will bring some measure of justice for the loss of this young life that was suffered by the whole community,” Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Matt Bernal said.

“Aurora at five months old lost her life and unfortunately there was not really an explanation for it,” defense attorney Tom Sundmaker said.

Gudino’s family members testified on his behalf saying despite the fact that he had a drinking problem, he was a good father. During his walk out of court, Gudino said he plans to appeal the case.