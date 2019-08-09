Man Run Over by Construction Truck

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A construction worker was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a truck working on a Luzerne County bridge project.

Eyewitness News was on the scene shortly after the call went out Friday morning around 9:30 in Union Township along Hunlock Harveyville Road. State police say 27-year-old Jacob Berger of South Williamsport was gathering materials when he stepped into the path of the truck that was backing up.

Berger suffered severe injuries to his legs and was flown to a hospital. State police say no charges will be filed against the truck driver.