Man rescued by Coast Guard after being mauled by bear in Alaska

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Coast Guard hoisted a man from the Alaska backcountry after he was mauled by a bear Saturday.

Video shows the helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka lifting the man who suffered injuries to his head and hands during a backcountry skiing outing. The crew found the man and two other skiers in his party at an elevation of 1,600 feet.

He was flown to Juneau and placed in the care of awaiting EMS. The other two skiers did not need assistance and continued down the mountain on their own.

