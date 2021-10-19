Man pleads guilty to producing child pornography in Pike County, police say

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced Tuesday, Jerald Ungerer, 34, formerly of Milford, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion to the production of child pornography, court papers read.

According to a press release, Ungerer admitted to police to making multiple videos and images of minors engaging in sexually explicit behavior.

Police say Ungerer was charged after an investigation was conducted by the FBI, PSP, and the Northeast Computer Crimes Task Force.

Court papers read the charge Ungerer is facing carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.