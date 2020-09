Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) – Nathan Beers has pled guilty in Bradford County to a DUI crash that killed an elderly couple in Monroeton in 2019, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Beers, who formally pled guilty on Thursday, faces a minimum of six years in state prison.

Sentencing will be at a later date, according to District Attorney Chad Salsman.