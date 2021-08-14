Man out thousands of dollars after Bear Creek Township burglary

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are trying to solve a burglary in Luzerne County that leaves a man out of thousand of dollars in cash and property.

Troopers say it happened some time between June 10th and July 19th at a home in Bear Creek Township. They say someone forced their way into the home on the 8300 block of Bear Creek Boulevard.

The burglar or burglars made off with a wide range of collectible weapons including guns from Russia, France and Egypt. Ammunition and money, including a savings bond, were also swiped.

Anyone with information is urged to call state police Wilkes-Barre.