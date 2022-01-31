‘Suspicious’ package left at Columbia County church

CATAWISSA BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man left a “suspicious” package at a Columbia County church, and now investigators want to talk with him.

The pastor of First United Methodist Church in Catawissa Borough reported receiving the suspicious package on Saturday. Police say the package was addressed to the pastor and said “warning” on it.

Other municipalities have reached out to Catawissa Borough Police reporting the same incident. Police say they have examined the contents and did not find anything harmful.





But police say they want to speak to the man seen in these photos and ask him to stop, saying he is creating a disturbance. If you have information, contact police.