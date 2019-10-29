Man Leaves Baby at Gas Station; Now in Custody

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Northumberland County man is in custody after police say he hit a woman with his vehicle as she was holding a baby.

                He then took the child and left him at a gas station.

 36-year-old Noah Vitrano is facing several charges including aggravated assault.

                Investigators say he hit the 36-year-old woman with a van in the driveway of their upper Mahanoy Township home.

                He then took the 15-month old child from her and drove away.

                Vitrano stopped at a Turkey Hill in Shamokin and gave the baby to an employee before taking off.

Both the 15-month old and his mother were taken to the hospital.

                There’s no word on their condition this morning.

