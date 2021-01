LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The identity of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Laurel Run Road Monday has been revealed.

According to a release from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, the man killed in the crash has been identified as Louis Walkowiak, 62, of Laurel Run Borough.

The cause of death was listed as multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death is pending investigation.