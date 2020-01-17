Man jailed after police say he fired a gun near schools

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — One man is behind bars, accused of causing a scare near a local school.

Police say 24-year-old Eric Krempasky fired a gun in the vicinity of Throop’s Mid-Valley Secondary Center and Mid-Valley Elementary Wednesday. The schools were placed on lockdown as police arrived on scene amid more sounds of gunfire.

Police say Krempasky then took off further into the woods on an ATV. He eventually came out of the woods and was taken into police custody.

He’s facing multiple charges, including carrying without a license and illegally discharging a firearm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos