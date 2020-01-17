Man jailed after police say he fired a gun near schools

(WBRE/WYOU) — One man is behind bars, accused of causing a scare near a local school.

Police say 24-year-old Eric Krempasky fired a gun in the vicinity of Throop’s Mid-Valley Secondary Center and Mid-Valley Elementary Wednesday. The schools were placed on lockdown as police arrived on scene amid more sounds of gunfire.

Police say Krempasky then took off further into the woods on an ATV. He eventually came out of the woods and was taken into police custody.

He’s facing multiple charges, including carrying without a license and illegally discharging a firearm.