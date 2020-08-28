Man injured after violent winds knock over tree

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The strong winds in the area put one man in the hospital Thursday evening.

It happened at Little Mexico Campground in Snyder County. The owner of the campground says just after 7 p.m. a quick and violent storm rolled in, and a group of campers heard a tree snap.

One man didn’t make it out of the way in time. EMS responded and transported him to the hospital with minor injures. We’re told the tree was three to four feet around and forty feet tall.

“They started knocking down some of the trees and some of the trees came down into our campground and on the roadways going into our campground. We had our roadway on top of our hillside blocked by a couple of trees, our roadway going into the otherwise was blocked by a couple of trees and unfortunately we did have an incident where a tree fell on a truck camper,” campground owner Missy Loy said.

The owner is thankful for the campers and staff who quickly jumped in to help. She says it took almost four hours to clear the tree.