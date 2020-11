WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Wyoming and Luzerne Avenues in West Pittston. They say a man walking the street was hit by a car.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Police are still investigating, but do not expect to file charges.