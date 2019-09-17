Man in custody after early morning assault in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police say a man is in custody after an early morning assault.

It happened at an apartment in the Brooks Building at the corner of Spruce Street and North Washington Avenue.

According to reports from the scene, one man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police recovered evidence from a trash can outside the building, including a hammer that was allegedly involved.

A vehicle was also towed from the scene.

Police in Dunmore picked up 40-year-old Muhsin Kendrick. It’s unclear what charges he’s facing at this time.