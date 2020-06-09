Coronavirus

Man in custody after crashing U-Haul in Schuylkill County creek

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man driving a U-Haul is in custody after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning.

According to court paperwork, Vincent Davalos faces several charges. According to police, the pursuit began in the Frackville area and into Butler Township. Davalos drove the U-Haul past barriers that were blocking Walnick Drive in Butler Township where the road had washed out due to flooding.

Davalos fled on foot when the vehicle crashed into a ditch or creek. He was apprehended in the area of Wood Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue. He is in Schuylkill County Prison after failing to post bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos