Man in custody after crashing U-Haul in Schuylkill County creek

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man driving a U-Haul is in custody after leading police on a chase Tuesday morning.

According to court paperwork, Vincent Davalos faces several charges. According to police, the pursuit began in the Frackville area and into Butler Township. Davalos drove the U-Haul past barriers that were blocking Walnick Drive in Butler Township where the road had washed out due to flooding.

Davalos fled on foot when the vehicle crashed into a ditch or creek. He was apprehended in the area of Wood Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue. He is in Schuylkill County Prison after failing to post bail.