WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is in custody after a crash on Exeter Avenue in West Pittston early Friday afternoon.

The car severed one pole and came to rest on its side. The driver was taken to the hospital but refused medical treatment.



These photos courtesy of West Pittston Fire Department.

The power is out as a result, and a detour has been set in place.

Police are looking into what caused the crash.