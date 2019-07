(WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg man is going to prison for assaulting a three-month-old baby.

Matthew Kishbaugh has been sentenced to spend between 4.5 and 10 years in state prison. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated assault last August.

Kishbaugh admitted to squeezing and holding the baby down after becoming frustrated with the infant in December 2017. The three-month-old had several fractured ribs and other injuries.

Kishbaugh must also serve three years probation after his prison term.