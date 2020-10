WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who was found in the Susquehanna River in July.

According to the release, the male is identified as Christopher Conklin, 31, of Wilkes-Barre. An autopsy found the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

Conklin’s body was found in the river around 12:45 p.m. on July 29th just north of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.