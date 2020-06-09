Man found guilty in murder of confidential informant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A verdict has come down in a 2018 homicide case of a confidential informant. 34-year-old Cornelius Mapson has been found guilty of first degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Nina Gatto. He was also found guilty on drug charges which carry 30 years per charge—a possible sentencing of another 100 years according to the DA.

Gatto was found suffocated to death on April 20th 2018 in her Bangor Heights apartment in Scranton. Investigators say her killers, Mapson, 39-year-old Melinda Palermo and 27-year-old Kevin Weeks, who have plead guilty to conspiring to kill Gatto, injected her with fentanyl to make it look like a deadly drug overdose.

Gatto helped the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office with controlled purchase of crack cocaine and heroin from Mapson. Gatto was to testify against Mapson in this drug case.

In March, Mapson waived his right to a jury trial after District Attorney Mark Powell pulled his request for the death penalty. Last week, Mapson’s bench trial started and then ended on Friday.

Mapson will spend, at maximum, life in prison. Sentencing date has not yet been set.