Man found dead in Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)UPDATE: The Lackawanna County Coroner has released the name of the 23-year-old man who died at Nay Aug Park Gorge.

According to the coroner, Hamilton Diby, age 23, Jersey City New Jersey died Sunday in a water incident at the Nay Aug Park Gorge Area. He was recovered from the Roaring Brook at approximately 2:30 p.m. by Scranton Fire and dive units from Scott Dive Rescue and Germania Water Rescue.

An autopsy will be scheduled.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

According to the Scranton Fire Department Assistant Chief, a 23-year-old man is dead after drowning at the Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton.

Officials are not releasing his name at this time. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

