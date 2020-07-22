Man found dead from apparent homicide in Montour County

COOPER TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene of an apparent murder in Cooper Township early morning on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News is told the suspect is 36-year-old Kathleen Reed who is now in custody where she is being arraigned in Danville.

On Tuesday, police pulled Reed over for erratic driving in Centre County, when they realized the car was registered to Walter John Ditzler of Danville. They noticed she had blood on her jeans and a cut on her hand.

Early Wednesday morning, police went to Ditzler’s home, where they found the 83-year-old man deceased. They believe it happened sometime Tuesday evening. The victim’s throat appeared to be slashed.





The suspect told investigators she was driving around and knocked on Ditzler’s door to ask for a gas can but he refused. He let her inside to use the bathroom.

During a brief struggle, she says she stabbed him with a knife from the kitchen. They say there is no danger to the public at this time.

An autopsy for the victim has been scheduled.