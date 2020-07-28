Man facing charges after Stroudsburg stabbing

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is facing charges after a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon in Stroudsburg.

Police were dispatched near the McDonalds on Main Street in the Borough of Stroudsburg for a report of two men fighting.

According to the police report, the victim rode his bicycle to McDonalds and then met a friend in the apartment building nearby. When leaving the building, the victim noticed his bicycle was missing.

The victim saw Tobias Mitchell, 32, of Stroudsburg, exit the building with the bicycle. Mitchell reportedly asked the victim if it was his bicycle, told him he is not getting it back and stated “I’m going to (expletive) murder you.”

Mitchell then proceeded to stab the victim with a razor knife, causing multiple lacerations to the victim’s face and body, while also punching the victim with his other hand.

After the attack, Mitchell left the scene and walked toward Canfield’s store. He was later located and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Mitchell has been charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges.

He was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility and arraigned. His bail is set at $100,000.