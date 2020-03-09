Man facing charges after shooting outside gentleman’s club

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A man is facing charges after a shooting outside of a gentleman’s club in Luzerne County early Sunday.

According to court papers, James Bush fired shots into a vehicle outside of Elite Club 4 Play Gentleman’s Club on Route 11 around 5AM.

Bush allegedly pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired shots into the driver’s side door and window. The shooting victims were identified a woman and her step-son who were previously inside the club.

After the shooting, the woman drove herself and the man to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for treatment. She suffered injuries to her face from the window being shattered by bullets. She said that neither she nor the man were not hit by the rounds.

Troopers were able to retrieve evidence from the victims’ vehicle.

Bush is now facing felony counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other charges.