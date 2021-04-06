Man faces drug charges after arrest in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police took a man into custody to face drug charges.

They say they picked up Robinson Baldayaque Milanes during a suspicious vehicle investigation. It happened at the intersection of East First and Thompson Streets.

Police say he was in possession of suspected heroin, fentanyl and other related items used in illegal drug sales.

He is now in the Luzerne County Prison charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.