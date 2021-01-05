Man faces charges after August shooting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is facing charges stemming from a Hanover Township gas station shooting last August.

According to a press release on the Hanover Township Police Department Facebook page, Taquil Baley was arraigned Tuesday on charges from a shooting that occurred in August, 2020 at the Starr Gas Station. Baley was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and turned over to the Hanover Township Police Department.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms carried without a license. Baley is in Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 13th.