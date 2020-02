SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting outside a bar in Monroe County last week.

State police say 40-year old Paul Torres is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man in the stomach outside 1836 Saloon in Smithfield Township. It happened early last Tuesday morning.

Police say Torres and another person took off after the shooting and the victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono.

Torres was denied bail.