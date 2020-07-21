Man drowns after incident in Delaware River

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after drowning Monday evening in Monroe County.

According to a press release from the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the 32-year-old Marshalls Creek man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The emergency communications center at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area received a call from Monroe County Control Center reporting a swimmer in distress in the Delaware River near Bushkill Access. Several children were also in the water.

The reporting party later stated everyone was out of the water. CPR was performed on the man by bystanders. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono where he was declared deceased by hospital medical staff.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin and family members.