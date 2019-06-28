Man dies in shootout with police

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County man is dead after a shootout with police Friday morning.

State police say they were called to a home on Pennbrook Road in Jackson Township just after 10 Friday morning after receiving reports of a suicidal man standing outside with a gun.

According to police, when they arrived at the home, they encountered 69-year-old Larry Pettiford standing in the driveway with a gun. Police say they ordered Pettiford to put down the weapon, but instead, Pettiford fired at the troopers.

Pettiford was hit in the chest during an exchange of gunfire and flown to a Lehigh Valley hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead there.

The shooting has left neighbors stunned.

“Yeah, I can’t… It’s really unbelievable that something like that happens around here,” Norman Toepert of Jackson Township said.

United States Marine Corps veteran Norman Toepert has lived in this neighborhood for more than two decades.

“All I know is that I came out this morning and I see police cars all over. I’ve never expected to see something like this,” Toepert said.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.