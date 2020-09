LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Dunmore Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, Kevin Szotak, age 32, was killed when the motorcycle he was operating lost control and struck a guardrail on I-81 North, Dunmore, at the entrance ramp to the Casey HW.

He was declared dead at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.