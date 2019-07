The man injured in a Luzerne County fire Tuesday has died from his injuries.

Fire crews were called to 52-year-old Robert Slezak’s home on Suscon Road in Pittston Township near the entrance to Grimes Industrial Park. Emergency crews were able to get him out of the burning home.

But Slezak succumbed to his injuries at Lehigh Valley Hospital. The coroner says he had burns on nearly 90 percent of his body. His death was ruled accidental.