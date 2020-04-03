Coronavirus Response

Man dies after being stabbed in Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead after being stabbed several times in the Poconos.

Stroud Area Regional Police say he was found lying alongside the road in the area of Cornerstone Way and Lilium Lane in Stroud Township Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Thursday found the cause of death is multiple stab wounds to the torso. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle leaving the area where the victim was found is asked to call Stroud Area Regional Police.

