Man dies after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer

(WBRE/WYOU) –One man is dead after a chain-reaction crash involving two tractor-trailers in Snyder County Tuesday.

Shamokin Dam Police say 66-year-old John Wendt died after the car he was driving was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. It happened at the intersection of Baldwin Boulevard and Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say Wendt was stopped at a red light behind another tractor-trailer when his car was hit. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating. There is no word yet if charges will be filed.