Man dead after police-involved shooting in Coolbaugh Township

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Coolbaugh Township.

According to police, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department responded to an aggravated assault call in the area of the 9000 block of Westwood Drive, in which a female reported she was stabbed.

Matthew Miller, the suspect in the aggravated assault, fled the scene with a knife when police arrived. He was located at the rear of 9266 Westwood Drive and confronted by a Pocono Mountain Regional Police officer.

Miller was shot and killed during the confrontation. The investigation is ongoing.

The Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, will continue to investigate the details of this shooting.