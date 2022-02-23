Man convicted of rape, producing child pornography

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been found guilty of rape and producing child pornography in 2018.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, detectives conducted an investigation into the report of Edwin Velez-Rivera allegedly sexually assaulting two female child victims in September 2018.

The report states the sexual assaults began in 2012 and continued to occur in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 2018.

According to investigators, the victims reported Velez-Rivera repeatedly forced them to participate in numerous sexual acts. He also showed or forced the victims to watch pornographic videos, smoke marijuana, and threatened to kill their mother or hurt himself if they told anyone, as stated in the release.

Investigators say they searched through Velez-Rivera’s devices and found over 300 pictures and 31 recordings of the victims during the sexual assaults.

Velez-Rivera was convicted of 22 counts of rape of a child less than 13, 21 counts of producing child pornography, 22 counts of possessing child pornography, aggravated assault of a child, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.