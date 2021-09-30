Man commits one robbery, two attempted robberies in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg man kept police busy on Saturday after committing one robbery and then trying to commit two more.

Police were called to the scene of the first robbery at Brewski’s II Beer Distributors on Monroe Street around noon.

According to a press release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, Matthew Craig entered the store around 12:00 p.m., walked up to the cashier, and demanded money while showing a large kitchen knife. The cashier gave all the money to Craig, who then took off on foot.

Approximately an hour later, police were then called to the Walgreens, located on 9th Street. Craig walked in and again demanded the money, but then said “never mind” and left.

Police were then sent to the Weis gas station on 9th Street for the third robbery. Again Craig demanded money then said “never mind” and left, according to reports.

Craig was later found on White Street with $581 in cash on him, police say. Craig was charged by Stroudsburg Area Police with two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, possession of instruments of a crime.

Craig is at the Monroe Correctional Facility and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.