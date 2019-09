WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A disturbing story out of Lehigh County where a man is charged with sexually assaulting children at a daycare.

This happened at the A Lot Like Home Daycare on North First Street in Whitehall Township. The District Attorney says 22-year-old Zachary Zimmerman is charged with assaulting three children over a six-year period.

Zimmerman is facing numerous charges including indecent sexual assault.