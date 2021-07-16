Man charged with reckless endangerment after police say he shot out a vehicle’s windows with a shotgun

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is facing charges after police say he fired multiple shots at an unoccupied car in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, 23-year-old Tony Ransome got into an argument with a woman and her husband on the 100 block of Sambourne Street.

The husband smashed out the windows of Ransome’s car and Ransome threatened to come back to the residence and smash out the the victims’ car windows, police say.

Ransome returned to the scene of the argument on Sambourne Street and was seen outside of the victims’ residence shooting out their windows with a shotgun, according to police.

Police issued a BOLO for Ransome who was later stopped by the Pittston City Police Department and taken into custody. He was found in possession of two firearms, police say.

Ransome is being charged with reckless endangerment and possession of an illegal firearm.