Man charged after Williamsport armed robbery

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is arrested and charged after an armed robbery in Lycoming County.

According to a press release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Harold Tindal was taken into custody after police say he threatened a man with a handgun and grabbed a car key out of his hand in the 100 block of West Fourth Street on Monday.

A follow-up investigation revealed Tindal had a handgun in a safe under his bed and he is a person who cannot legally possess a firearm.

Tindal faces charges of robbery, persons not to possess a firearm, and simple assault.