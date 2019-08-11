Man charged after stabbing

(WBRE/WYOU) — A stabbing in Monroe County leaves one man injured and another facing more than a half-dozen charges.

It happened early Thursday morning in Middle Smithfield Township on Little Bear Lane. State police say 28-year-old Tyler Papastefanou of East Stroudsburg stabbed 26-year-old Christopher Cannarella of Bartonsville.

Troopers say Papastefanou assaulted his girlfriend then stabbed Cannarella in the arm and leg when he showed up to help the woman. Charges against Papastefanou include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and unlawful restraint.