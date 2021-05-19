Man charged after police say he robbed a Williamsport sub shop twice

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Bureau of Police have a man in custody after he reportedly committed armed robbery at a Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop — twice.

Police say Kenneth Gough, 40, robbed the Jersey Mike’s on Basin Street in Williamsport on March 15th and again on April 9th.

Gough was taken into custody and charged with robbery, two counts of possessing instruments of crime, theft by unlawful taking and simple assault.

