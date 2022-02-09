Man charged after police say he fired a gun into occupied structure during argument

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is charged after police say he fired a gun into an occupied building.

The Hanover Township Police Department says, it began after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they were dispatched to the Dundee Apartments for an argument with a report of a gunshot.

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Tyshawn Lee had fired a single bullet into the building and then left the scene. He was later found in Stroudsburg by Pennsylvania State Police.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault and harassment.

He’s held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $100,000 straight bail.