Man charged after police chase in Columbia County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A man is charged with reckless endangerment and other charges after leading police on a chase in Columbia County.

Bloomsburg Police attempted Thursday night to pull over Theron Bowers. That’s when police say he fled from officers, leading them on a pursuit through Bloomsburg.

According to police, a young child was also in the car. Officers later found Bowers’ vehicle on its side partially in a creek. He will be charged with reckless endangerment, child endangerment and fleeing and eluding once he is caught.

If you know Bowers’ whereabouts, call Bloomsburg Police or 911.