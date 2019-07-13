Keep WBRE!

Man charged after police chase in Columbia County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — A man is charged with reckless endangerment and other charges after leading police on a chase in Columbia County.

Bloomsburg Police attempted Thursday night to pull over Theron Bowers. That’s when police say he fled from officers, leading them on a pursuit through Bloomsburg.

According to police, a young child was also in the car. Officers later found Bowers’ vehicle on its side partially in a creek. He will be charged with reckless endangerment, child endangerment and fleeing and eluding once he is caught.

If you know Bowers’ whereabouts, call Bloomsburg Police or 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos