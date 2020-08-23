Man charged after multi-county police chase

HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Drums man is charged after leading police on a multiple-county chase early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, Brandon Van Blargan, 28, was charged with DUI, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, and numerous traffic violations after police attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hazleton City and Van Blargan did not stop.

During the chase, he struck two police vehicles and was caught after a brief foot chase. A passenger in Van Blargan’s vehicle was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.