Man charged after fatal crash in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man is charged after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Williamsport on Saturday, July 18th.

According to police, Matthew Bower, 34, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, and DUI, among others after police say he was operating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash.

According to police, two people riding a motorcycle died after the crash and two others were injured. The accident happened at Arch Street and Hiawatha Boulevard.