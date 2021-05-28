Man charged after drug investigation in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Edwardsville man is behind bars after a drug investigation that began last October.

According to the Kingston Municipal Police Department Facebook page, the Kingston Municipal Police Department, assisted by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department and Edwardsville Borough Police Department, working as members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force began an investigation into narcotics trafficking involving 26-year-old Lawrence Dean Macedo.

Police say Macedo was distributing quantities of Xanax and Fentanyl in the Kingston and Edwardsville areas. Members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant of Macedo’s residence on Zerby Avenue in Edwardsville Friday, May 28th.

They found Xanax, Fentanyl, heroin, money and guns, one of which had an obliterated serial number.

Macedo was charged with three counts of felony possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of firearm prohibited, and one count of possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered.

Macedo was arraigned by Magisterial District Justice James J. Haggerty and was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, for $1 million cash bail.