Man charged after being accused of stealing from World War II vet

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sweet Valley man is charged after police say he stole $1,000 from a World War II veteran and his family.

Travis Spears of Right at Home, a home health care service, is charged with forgery, access device fraud, attempt to commit theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking or disposition after police say he altered a check made out to him in the amount of $100.

Police say he changed the amount to $1,000 after Spears said he “thought” he heard the veteran’s wife tell him to do so.