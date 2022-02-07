Man charged after allegedly fleeing police stop, striking police vehicle during chase

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Larksville man is facing several charges after leading police on a car and foot chase in Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.

According to police paperwork, it began in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 5th when officers observed a car with no working registration light and heavily tinted windows. When police pulled the car over, they found the driver was Darnell Phelps, who had an active warrant for a felony weapons possession.

Phelps fled the scene, leading police on a chase through Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township. During the chase, police say Phelps struck a fully marked police vehicle before ultimately exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot. The vehicle eventually crashed into a fence on the 100 block of Dagobert Street.

He was caught by police on Dagobert Street. Officers say they later found a gun in the yard of the property where Phelps had been caught and found a fanny pack containing ammunition that matched the ammunition found in the gun.

Phelps was taken into custody where, according to police paperwork, he admitted to having the weapon in his possession and leaving it in the yard.

In addition to several firearms and traffic violations, he faces charges of aggravated assault, fleeing, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief, among others.