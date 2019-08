(WBRE/WYOU) — We now know one man was assaulted in an incident that was first believed to be a double stabbing near Berwick.

Police say 18-year-old Austin Kerns attacked 27-year-old Dakota Whitmire in Briar Creek Borough. We’re told the two Berwick men got into an argument Friday morning around 8:30 which then escalated in a wooded area near the Briar Creek Plaza.

Whitmire suffered injuries to his head and face. Kerns is jailed on assault charges Friday night in Columbia County.